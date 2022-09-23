Biden Was Doing What With a 12-Yr-Old?

President Joe Biden raised some eyebrows on Friday when he made a comment that likely did not come across the way he intended.

While speaking at the National Education Association, the president spoke about a variety of issues, including schooling across America, something that has become a top issue going into November’s midterms.

At one point, Biden looked at someone in the crowd and said: “You gotta say high to me. We go back a long way. She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway, this woman helped me get a lot done.”

It’s unclear who Biden looked at or was referring to.

Biden has gotten another round of bad news ahead of crucial midterm elections that will define the remainder of his first term.

According to an Ipsos poll released last week, just 39 percent of respondents approved of the job Biden is doing as president. Worse, just 9 percent said they believe the country is heading in the right direction under Biden and Democratic leadership, with a whopping 74 percent saying America is on the wrong track. Meanwhile, 54 percent disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Just 25 percent of Independents say they approve of Biden’s performance.

Breitbart News added:

The terrible polling for Biden comes as the midterm election is about 50 days away. Biden’s approval rating is a bad sign for Democrats, who are trying to hold on to the Senate and the House. Democrats believe they have a greater opportunity to keep the Senate than the House, though Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believes Democrats will actually pick up seats. Pelosi was roundly ridiculed for that projection.

As the midterms approach, the nation’s top issue remains the economy and specifically inflation (30 percent), the poll found. Immigration (8 percent) and crime (8 percent) round out the top three most important issues for Americans.

“The Ipsos poll confirmed what a recent Quinnipiac poll revealed; that despite Biden’s attempts to ignore and distract from inflation, soaring costs remain the top issue,” the outlet continued.

Biden has recently given speeches in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but he has avoided discussing the economy and inflation, the two most important issues for Americans, The Associated Press reported last week.

“President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries,” AP writer Josh Boak noted. “It’s a self-edit ahead of the midterm elections in November.”

Americans are feeling the pain, economically, without question.

“We’re your typical middle-income average American family,” mother and wife Briana Howard told the New York Post. “We’re more mindful at the grocery store … It’s like, ‘What do we have a coupon for?’ I mindlessly picked up a pack of $10 grapes, that’s not something I can continue to do.”

“Diners have become my luxuries,” attorney Rob Abiuso also told the outlet. “There really is no surplus income anymore. There really is no savings anymore. I pray that all this turns around.”

“People have told me I lost weight, but I can’t afford groceries,” comedian Gary DeNoia said. “I used to go shopping and plan my meals for the week. But [now] a Fage yogurt is $10. A bag of Doritos is $7. It’s cheaper to eat takeout … I have never eaten this much Chinese takeout because the lunch special will last me three days.”

In July, a survey found that a whopping half of Democrat voters do not want him to campaign again for the presidency in 2024, The Daily Caller reported.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found that a mere 39 percent of voters approved of Biden’s performance so far, and 69 percent of all voters, which includes 50 percent of democrats, do not want him to run for president again in 2024.

The Daily Caller added:

The top alternatives for Democratic voters were Vice President Kamala Harris and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, each of whom were the top choice of 18% of Democrats, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who reeled in 16%.

The most important issues for Democratic voters were abortion, which 27% said was their priority, and the economy, which 12% said was their top issue.

David Axelrod, a former adviser to then-President Barack Obama has become the latest Democrat to cast doubt about Biden’s political future in 2024.

Axelrod was asked in July about a recent poll indicating that 75 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters said they do not want Biden to run again in 2024, according to Newsweek.

Responding, the former Obama whisperer said that a “time will come when these numbers have to be accounted for, and he’s going to have to make a decision” on whether he wants to run for reelection.

“I mean, obviously, this is a very unhappy bit of data for him. I’m sure, you know, it is concerning,” Axelrod said.

