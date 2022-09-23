Kamala Waxes Poetic on Ballot Drop Boxes

They can’t win if they don’t cheat.

Kamala Harris on Thursday lashed out at Republican lawmakers working to make elections more secure.

Harris said laws banning ballot drop boxes are “un-Democratic” and “un-American.”

The Democrats want ballot drop boxes because there is no chain of custody.

The Gateway Pundit has released several videos of individuals (possibly mules) in swing states allegedly dropping ballots in the drop boxes.

Earlier this month Gateway Pundit released 13 minutes of Detroit ballot traffickers dumping hundreds of ballots into voter drop boxes.

The Democrats can’t win if they don’t cheat which is why they want election month instead of election day and ballot drop boxes all over the place.

The Democrats are fiercely working to overhaul elections before the midterms.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats on Wednesday voted to support NON-CITIZENS the right to vote in our elections.

They want open elections to match their open borders.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday also passed a proposal to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections.

“The House legislation overhauls certain parts of the Electoral Count Act, which sets out deadlines for states to certify their presidential contests, establishes a process to send electors to Washington, names the vice president as the overseer of the vote count and lays out a process for lawmakers to challenge results.” Politico reported.

