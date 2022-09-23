Trump Slapped With Another Lawsuit

The New York Attorney General’s Office has now filed a lawsuit against Trump, several members of his family, and a few executives of the Trump organization. In the suit, she alleges that they carried out fraud and misrepresented financial information to boost Trump’s financial position.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James filed in the New York Supreme Court that Trump had “inflated his net worth by billions of dollars” and that some of his children, including Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, assisted him with this fraud.

James has said that both Trump and the Trump Organization have repeatedly misled and manipulated to get banks to lend money at more favorable terms to the company. They also played lower taxes and used other misleading information to get higher insurance coverage at far lower premiums.

James said that during her investigation they interviewed more than 65 witnesses and reviewed millions of documents. In the evidence submitted by Trump, there were “more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations.”

Some of these misleading facts included stating that Trump had cash that he did not and ignoring restrictions that could have potentially affected a property’s valuation.

The attorney general has said that the allegations warrant both state and federal criminal laws. James has also said the investigation began after Michael Cohen; Trump’s attorney had told Congress about Trump misrepresenting his financial information.

Part of the lawsuit includes for the New York Supreme Court to permanently bar Trump and his children from serving in any New York corporation as officers.