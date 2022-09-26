Shocking Shooting Inside Chicago Police Facility

A Chicago police officer was seriously injured inside a police facility on the city’s West Side on Monday and the suspect who attacked him was shot.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) spokesman Tom Ahern said the incident occurred just before noon on Sept. 26 at a police facility located near Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street, WGN reported.

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) confirmed they responded to the scene for a report of an officer requiring emergency help.

CFD said one person involved in the incident was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, WGN reported.

The injured officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, according to the Chicago police.

Police have not yet identified the wounded officer nor given any details about the nature of his injuries.

Officials have not yet released any details about what led up to the officer-involved shooting inside a police facility, WGN reported.

Authorities have not released the identity of the wounded suspect.

The CPD facility on Homan Avenue houses the department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section, according to WGN.

