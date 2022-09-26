Top Republicans Erupt On Pelosi

House GOP leadership criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after she said that Republicans’ Commitment to America package is their “extremist agenda.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday said that Pelosi is scared of having to run with the current legislative record of the Democrats. On Friday, House Republicans also launched their Commitment to America, a plan which would attempt to provide solutions on a wide range of issues, such as parental rights and the economy. This plan shows what the Republicans plan to focus on if they manage to retake the House in November’s midterm elections.

Pelosi on the other hand said that this Republican plan shows their commitment to the MAGA ideology and is looking to “greatly diminish Americans’ health, freedom, and security.” She also said that this plan is going to “criminalize women’s health care, slash seniors’ Medicare and raise prescription drug prices, and attack our free and fair elections.”

McCarthy, R-Calif., however, has said that Pelosi’s attack is unfounded and that this plan would simply change the course that America is on. He also added that they will be looking to fix some of the issues that the Democrats have been running and causing including, inflation, trying to defund the police, and making the prices of guns higher.

He added that currently the Democrats also don’t have any plans to fix the problems they are causing. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said that the comments made by Pelosi show that she is out of touch with Americans. He added that the American public is angry about prices, the far-left policies, and inflation.