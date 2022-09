79-year-old Brain-Dead Biden appears to be deteriorating at a pace typically seen in late-stage dementia patients, says clinician. Clinician Dr. Kelly Victory joins The Alex Jones Show on Monday to break down how Joe Biden’s cognitive faculties are deteriorating at an accelerated pace typically seen in late-stage dementia patients.

Original Article: https://ussanews.com/2022/09/27/medical-doctor-warns-biden-will-soon-be-a-vegetable/