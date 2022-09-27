Liz Cheney Issues Trump Critical Warning

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has said that “any interaction” between former President Trump and the House committee responsible for the investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, will be “under oath and subject to penalties of perjury.”

Cheney, who is the vice president of the committee has not openly spoken about the panel’s efforts and investigations in the way that some of the other members have. During an interview with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, Cheney said that it would be important in any discussion with the former President for the committee to be able to know that he is required to tell the truth.

Cheney, who has frequently criticized Trump, has said that the former President is “fundamentally destructive” to the Republican Party. She has also pointed to the responses that many GOP members have had to the news of the FBI raid that seized confidential documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as proof.

During her interview with Smith, Cheney said that one must look at how many Senior Republicans are going out of their way to defend Trump’s actions of having documents with the highest marks of classification stored in his personal office in a resort.

Despite all of this, Cheney has maintained that based on the evidence at the time she made the right choice by not impeaching the former President. She also added that those proceedings helped set the base for the current investigations carried out by the committee.

Finally, Cheney added that she would try everything to ensure that Trump would not be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. She also added that if he does end up being the nominee then she would no longer be a Republican.