Top Republican Now Working For Democrats

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the outgoing congresswoman who has been incredibly critical of former President Trump in the last year has said that she was willing to campaign in favor of the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. During an event at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, she said that she would be open to boosting Democratic candidates even if it meant crossing party lines.

Cheney who has been a lifelong Republican has recently been overly critical of the GOP and its candidates. This has become increasingly apparent following her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney was only one of ten Republicans to have voted in favor of impeachment. She is now one of the two Republicans sitting in the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Due to these decisions, she lost her chance at keeping her House seat as she lost the Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed attorney. Hageman repeatedly blasted Cheney for her disloyalty to Trump.

In contrast, Cheney throughout her primary campaign played up the fact that she was Trump’s primary opposition.

Cheney also said that she would do everything she can to ensure that Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for Arizona governor, does not manage to win in November.

Cheney has also noted that the party needs to stop being accommodating to former President Donald Trump.