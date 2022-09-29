Biden’s 2024 Democratic Challenger Revealed?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has said that he is not yet sure of whether he would make another bid for the White House.

During an interview with CBS Morning Sanders said that he had not yet decided as it was a big decision to make.

Sanders, an Independent, had his first presidential campaign as a Democrat in the 2016 general election. That year he lost the party nomination to Hillary Clinton. In the following election cycle, 2020, he suspended his campaign in favor of now- President Biden.

Currently, he has said that his priority is traveling across the country and helping young progressives get elected. When asked about whether he thought Biden would try for reelection, Sanders said that “that’s his decision.”

He has also responded to some of the claims and concerns being made regarding the age of elected officials, as Biden’s age appears to have become a big point of conversation, especially in regards to a possible 2024 bid. Recent polls have also shown that many believe there should be an age limit for politicians.

To this Sanders said that everyone is completely different, and you need to look at the individual. He said that instead of focusing on gender, race, or age we should focus on their views and whether we agree with them.

Finally, he said you always want to have people who are competent and have the energy, but you should also be looking into what they stand for.