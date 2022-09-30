Americans Say Who They Really Want In 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are up for an important test in the upcoming midterm elections as recent polls show that Americans don’t want either of them to place another bid for the White House.

While Biden and Trump are not on the ballot in this election, many believe that the midterm elections will have a huge impact on the President’s agenda especially if Republicans are indeed able to flip the House of Representatives, the Senate, or even both.

Trump has played an active role in these elections as he has endorsed several GOP Senate candidates that are currently facing races in key battlegrounds. This is seen by many as a test of the stretch of the influence of the former President.

A poll from The Economist/YouGov conducted has shown that most Americans don’t want to see Biden or Trump running for the White House in 2024.

However, the results are different depending on whether the responders identified as Democrats or Republicans.

According to the poll, 55 percent of responders said that they did not want Biden to run again, 29 percent said they wanted him to run again and 18 percent remained neutral. Democrats were also divided as 37 percent said that he should run again, 31 percent said he shouldn’t and 32 percent said that they were unsure of whether he should.

In stark contrast, when Republicans were asked about Trump 55 percent said that they wanted him to run again, while 24 percent said they did not. The number of those unsure was around 20 percent.