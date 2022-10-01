AOC Thinks Iran Protests Are About Her! 

Progressives like Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez love to call President Trump a “narcissist,” however, she is the one that thinks everything that happens politically, even half a world away in Iran – is all about her!

The darling of the far-left responded to the explosion of deadly protests in Iran, which intensified following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody, by comparing the radical Islamic dictatorship of Iran to an imaginary collection of nefarious men in the United States who remain hell-bent on stopping women from murdering their unborn babies.

“Solidarity with the courageous women and allies in Iran protesting for their freedom,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted soon after the uprisings ramped up in the oppressive country.

She should have stopped there, and all would have been fine. However, her tweet continued, “Mahsa Amini was senselessly murdered by the same patriarchal and autocratic forces repressing women the world over. The right to choose belongs to us all, from hijabs to reproductive care.”

Wait, what?

The level of absurdity comparing abortion rights being handed over to states to the policies of a regime that brutalizes both its own people through totalitarian control and others by funding terrorist groups across the world is barely fathomable, even for AOC.

The brutal reality is that men, women, and children in Iran are truly suffering, enduring a form of ruthless mistreatment that privileged political hacks such as Ocasio-Cortez could never imagine in their wildest nightmares.

By every available metric, women in the U.S. are not suffering. But in order to keep their voter base living under the fear of ever-looming oppression, figures such as Ocasio-Cortez and her left-wing Squad must convince them otherwise. And if that means bastardizing the horrific suffering of others for political gain, so be it.

Of course, this style of narcissism is nothing new. Politicians are masters of leveraging tragedy and suffering in order to achieve underlying, and often irrelevant, objectives.

Some are ridiculously hyperbolic, such as comparing the air-conditioned transfer of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard to the treatment of Jews under Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, while some are simply performative, such as the immediate desire to be seen on the ground in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

But in this instance, AOC took it to a disgusting and new disingenuous level. In her single narcissistic and misguided tweet, she has shown how little she actually cares about the real struggles of women outside of the U.S. unless she can use such suffering to sew fear and advance her own political agenda.