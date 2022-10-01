Video: Biden’s Quick Deterioration on Display

Social media users made some observations regarding President Joe Biden’s behavior during a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.

During the briefing, which took place at the FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., Biden was asked a question that he did not appear interested in answering.

Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had both provided updates to reporters regarding Hurricane Ian, the massive, deadly storm that ravaged Florida before shifting north.

As the press conference was coming to an end, Biden hopped in to answer a storm query before then being asked if he was planning to “hold Russia accountable” for the suspicious damage to the Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines earlier this week, which NATO has deemed an act of “sabotage.”

“There’s a lot of important international issues, but we’re here to talk about America. OK, thank you,” Biden said before he turned to leave.

At that point, Criswell attempted to move Biden back to the podium with a call of “Mr. President,” but he had withdrawn his arms in a manner reminiscent — to social media users — of the mind-addled “Mr. Burns” character on the beloved and long-running cartoon “The Simpsons.”

The incident came just a day after Biden appeared to call out for an Indiana Republican, Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August, at an event on Wednesday.

“What’s with the ‘mr burns arms,’” queried podcaster Tim Pool. “Is that something old people do?”

“The look on [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayokas’ face says it all,” another user wrote.

“Yes with early signs of Dementia. What’s going on is that the brain is trying to tell their hands to do something but they physically can’t make the connection. One of the exercises to help this is having them count change,” another user advised.

“What is this weird thing he does with his hands all the time?” another asked.

“If Trump behaved like this, the Democrats would already be organizing a 25th Amendment hearing to remove him,” wrote another.

Still another user noted: “His deterioration is accelerating. Anyone who’s had the experience of watching a friend or family member with some form of dementia knows this. It’s text book.”

Earlier this week, Biden was attending a conference on combating hunger when he mentioned a deceased Congresswoman, asking if she was there during his speech.

“And I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative McGovern, Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I didn’t think she was — she wasn’t going to be here — to help make this a reality. And thanks to Senator Stabenow, Representative DeLauro for their leadership,” he said.

During her press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was repeatedly asked about the mistake.

“What happened in the hunger event today? The President appeared to look around the room for an audience member, a member of Congress who passed away last month. He seemed to indicate she might be in the room. What happened there?” a reporter said.

“So the President was, as you all know — you guys were watching today’s event, a very important event on food insecurity. The President was naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work. He had — he had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House on Friday. There will be a bill signing in her honor this coming Friday,” the press secretary said.

“So, of course, she was on his mind. She was of top of mind for the President. He looks — very much looks forward to discussing her remarkable legacy of public service with them when he sees her family this coming Friday,” she said.

“He said, ‘Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here,’” the reporter said.

“No, I totally understand. I just — I just explained she was on top of mind. You know, this wasn’t — what we were able to witness today and what the President was able to lift up in this — at this conference at this event was how her — her focus on wanting to deal with, combat food — food insecurity in America. And this is something that he was lifting up and honoring,” the press secretary said.

“And, again, he knows that he’s going to see her family this coming Friday. There’s a bill signing that’s going to happen in renaming a VA clinic in Indiana after the late congresswoman. He knows that he is going to see her family, and she was at top of mind,” she said.

