Video: Jill Biden Pushes Joe Off Stage

Joe Biden is completely shot.

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday hosted a reception to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also attended the celebration in the East Room.

Biden delivered brief remarks before exiting stage left.

But he got lost and needed a nudge from Dr. Jill.

VIDEO:

Would Joe Biden even be able to remotely operate without his caretaker Jill and his flashcards?



Watch as Jill nudges eternally confused Joe Biden off stage pic.twitter.com/1aAVaETGmx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2022

Joe Biden had a tough week.

Biden mumbled through his remarks on Thursday and appeared to forget the name of his own FEMA Administrator.

After delivering remarks Joe Biden wandered away from the podium.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell attempted to redirect Joe Biden as he wandered away.

On Wednesday Joe Biden thought Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car accident last month, was alive and at his conference on health and hunger.

Joe Biden asked, “Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?”

"Jackie, where's Jackie?," Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is so bad that at least 6 different reporters asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden’s confusion over Walorski.

“These moments of confusion are happening with increasing frequency,” one reporter said this week.

Original Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/dr-jill-nudges-confused-joe-biden-off-stage-video/