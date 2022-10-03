Biden Under Medical Evaluation?

President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe has resulted in many Republicans asking for another cognitive test for Biden.

During an event at the White House on Wednesday, Biden kept asking “Where’s Jackie,” referring to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who died in a car accident in August. This gaffe is only the latest one in a long list of part slip-ups by the president. This has resulted in Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as a physician to the president for both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump requesting that Biden take a ” cognitive test.”

Jackson said that it would not require a neurologist for someone to realize that Biden’s abilities are in cognitive decline. He also argued that the American people also knew what was going on and that they didn’t believe that the President was currently up to the job. Previously the White House’s staff and other liberal media have tried to stop any questions about the President’s cognitive abilities.

Since entering the White House, Biden has had several different gaffes. Examples include reading out loud the directions from a teleprompter and now calling for Jackie Walorski. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a practicing surgeon and vice chairman for the GOP Doctors Caucus, also told Fox News that these gaffes are now part of normalcy for the president.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre maintained that Walorski was at the forefront of the President’s mind which is what caused the mistake. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) however said that the gaffes by the President are now so obvious that even the White House staff can’t hide how concerned they are.