Democrats Already Failing Ahead Of Midterms

According to the most recent polls Democrats seem to be losing ground in two key states. In both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Republicans are now hoping that they might have a chance at winning the upper chamber in November.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman continued for a time to have a double-digit lead over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, however, the difference between the two appears to have shrunk to as low as a single digit in one of the polls released last week. Both of the men are looking to be the ones to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) who is retiring. This is one of the most high-profile races for the Senate as many expect the winner to determine which party will win Congress.

Fetterman has received some criticism lately on some of his more progressive criminal justice policies. It has also been noted that during his time as chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, the number of people released early from their life sentences was significantly higher. Fetterman has maintained that he just gave a second chance to those who were serving nonviolent offenses, or who were marijuana users.

In Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson (R) has managed to pull ahead and is now leading by 5 points against his challenger Mandela Barnes. Other polls find that 44% of Wisconsin voters think that Barnes is “too extreme”.

According to Maddy McDaniel, Barnes’s spokesperson the race is now neck-to-neck, despite all of the smear campaigns against Barnes that Johnson has used his dark money donations for.