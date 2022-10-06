How Americans See The FBI And CIA

Around half of Americans think that the FBI and CIA are doing a great job. This is a large increase in their numbers as in the last two years, polls had shown that many did not support the two agencies efforts.

In a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, fifty-two percent of Americans said that they would positively rate the CIA. This is a large increase from the 41 percent they had last year. The FBI was given a positive rating by 50 percent of people, which again was an increase from the 44 percent they had last year.

However, the FBI’s ratings greatly vary based on partisan groups. There was a 50-point gap, which was much larger than the gap any other government agency had.

Seventy-nine percent of Democrats believed that the FBI was doing a great job, while only 39 percent of Republicans thought the same.

This poll comes only a few weeks after the FBI raided the home of former President Trump in early August. The Mar-a-Lago residence was raided after an executive search warrant was issued as an investigation into Trump’s handling of documents during his presidency came into question.

The search has been criticized by many in the GOP who think that the search was politically motivated.

Republicans have also criticized the FBI for its investigations that linked former President Trump to the Russian government during his 2016 presidential election. They have also investigated Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot which led to hundreds of arrests.

The 2021 rating was the lowest rating the organization has had in 19 years. The CIA’s rating this year is the second-lowest to have been recorded.

The lowest rating was in 2013 after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked classified information about the U.S. government running a widespread surveillance program throughout the country.