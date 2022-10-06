Trump Takes Shot At Governor DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump recently said that it was his endorsement that allowed Ron DeSantis to be voted governor in 2018. He also claimed that he “made” DeSantis a Republican celebrity. This is all according to an interview recorded by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who is the author of the new book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

Trump also told the Reporter that then- Rep. DeSantis was not going to win the election as people did not think of him or associate him with the term “governor”. The clip of Trump stating all of this has been shared with CNN.

Trump told Haberman that sometimes you might not be able to see that someone will be governor. Trump recalled saying that DeSantis was at 3% and that there was no way he could win. To this DeSantis has said that if Trump endorsed him then he could.

Trump endorsed DeSantis in the GOP primary in December 2017. DeSantis then beat the Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum by 0.4 percentage points.

Trump has always taken take for DeSantis’s win. In June he told Newsmax that he was the one responsible for making DeSantis governor. However, the increased reputation of DeSantis in the GOP has now made Trump worried as many see him as a possible nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis is now a constant point of discussion for Trump and his aides.