Biden Says What On Hot Mic?

President Biden went to Florida to survey the damage in the area caused by Hurricane Ian. During his visit, he was caught in an explicit hot mic conversation.

When talking with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, Biden was heard on the mic saying “No one f—- with a Biden.”

The mayor joked along and said, “Yeah, you’re go—– right.”

Biden along with his wife, the first lady, Jill Biden visited Fisherman’s Wharf in Fort Myers to look at the damage and the destruction of houses and businesses wrought by Hurricane Ian.

Biden in his brief comments said that currently they only had one job and that was to help Florida fully recover, and to help along with the efforts of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and first responders. He added that they went down to Florida to reiterate that the administration was thinking of the people and would be there until everything was restored.

Biden extended federal emergency relief by 30 days, this would mean that assistance packages are available for 60 days, allowing for Florida to rebuild what was damaged during the hurricane.

Gov. DeSantis, who has often criticized Biden, this time praised the cooperation that the government has exhibited on all levels. He said that what this has shown is that in the response they went straight from the local to the state government to the president.