First Lady of Rock Wants $900k Refund From BLM

Sharon Osbourne said she wants the £800k ($900k) she donated to Black Lives Matter back following Kanye West’s controversial comments on the movement.

Sharon Osbourne, 69, was stopped while walking in Beverly Hills, California, and pressed to share her opinions on the backlash surrounding Kanye West after he presented White Lives Matter t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper has been widely criticised as the phrase Black Lives Matter was adopted to oppose racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Among his critics was Vogue editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who said his t-shirts were “hugely irresponsible”.

As the furor continues, Sharon told reporters that she “doesn’t understand” the point Kanye was trying to make, but doesn’t think he deserves to be cancelled.

She said in a clip obtained by TMZ: “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. It’s not my thing, it’s not my culture, I don’t understand any of it… everybody matters, don’t they?”

Black Lives Matter movement is a “scam”, a comment he made via his Instagram Story this week.

Sharon then exclaimed: “Oh, well, we gave $900k to that and, um, I’d like my money back please. I wish he could have said that before!”

Then, when she was asked whether Kanye should be cancelled, Sharon instead said: “You can’t stop people from living their lives and doing what they do.

“Don’t go to his social media, don’t listen to his music, leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does and if you don’t like him, leave him alone.”

Original Article: https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/1679752/sharon-osbourne-kanye-west-white-lives-matter-t-shirt-BLM-donation-latest-news?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral