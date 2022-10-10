Dem Leader Pens Message From County Jail

An Indiana mayor has admitted to drinking and driving following a car accident on Saturday night, according to a statement from his office.

Fort Wayne Democratic Mayor Tom Henry’s office issued the statement on Twitter after reportedly being booked in the Allen County Jail. He was released Sunday morning on his own recognizance.

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” the statement said.

“I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols,” Henry added.

Henry also addressed media on Sunday to express his sorrow and embarrassment.

“I am terribly embarrassed by the poor decision making that occurred last evening,” Henry said in a media briefing. “I am sorry that I put our police department in that situation last evening. I knew better… I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings. I respect our legal process, and I will adhere to decisions made by our court, and I will accept those consequences.”

The mayor noted he would not address additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

“As your mayor, I will not hide from my actions, nor will I make excuses. But today I ask that you please respect my inability to speak to the facts of the matter until I am fairly and appropriately adjudicated,” Henry said.

Fort Wayne Police Department Information Officer Sergeant Jeremy Webb noted that no police records would be shared for the ongoing investigation, according to a WANE-TV report.

John Perlich, a spokesman for Henry, also released a statement to NBC News regarding the incident.

“Mayor Tom Henry was involved in a motor vehicle crash late Saturday,” Perlich told the outlet. “Upon arrival, officers determined that the Mayor appeared to be impaired. After tests were conducted, that was confirmed.”

Henry is currently running for a fifth mayoral term in 2023 against Republican Tom Didier, a current Fort Wayne city council member.

“I have known the Henry family for much of my life,” Didier shared in a statement following the mayor’s apology. “Cindy Henry actually was one of the first people to encourage me to run for public office. These relationships go beyond politics. I would encourage everyone to pray for them and all those involved in this accident and I hope that no one was seriously harmed.”

