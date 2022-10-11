Kari Lake’s Opponent Masterminded ‘Slave Day’

Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was on a student council that allegedly helped organize her high school’s “slave day” spirit week event, which featured freshman “slaves” submitting to senior “masters,” the Daily Mail first reported Monday.

A 1987 Seton Catholic Preparatory School yearbook confirmed by the Daily Caller appears to credit Hobbs, Arizona’s Secretary of State, as a student leader who “coordinated the many class events during Spirit Week,” although the extent of her participation in the “slave day” activities is unclear.

The photo is part of a larger collection of yearbook photos showing “slaves” in a certain grade wear “unbecoming hairdoes and unbecoming outfits, sporting embarrassing signs and performing embarrassing acts of servitude for senior masters for a day.”

The images show one girl wearing black face with a caption of a student who “just loves slave day” and one student leading another by a leash. Students were sold off in “auctions” for a couple dollars each person. At one point, the class yearbook refers to students “paying for cruelties rendered” which are “too painful to mention” during an event called “Senior Slave Day” during freshman initiation week.

Hobbs is leading Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake by 0.4 points as of this writing, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Neither the Hobbs campaign nor Seton Catholic responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publishing.

