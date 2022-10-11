Liberals Slap DeSantis With Lawsuit

The Florida Center for Government Accountability has filed a lawsuit that is trying to pressure Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office to release the public records relating to the transportation of two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

DeSantis on September 14 moved around 50 mostly-Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. This was part of his attempt to bring further attention to the border crisis and the lack of border security under the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also transported migrants outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence last month.

Critics have said that this move by DeSantis was a political stunt, especially because he failed to alert the local authorities about the migrants’ that would be arriving on the island. He had also lied to the migrants about where they were being taken to. This has led to increased legal pressures against the Republican governor, with Monday’s lawsuit being the latest one filed against him.

The lawsuit alleges DeSantis’ office did not produce the necessary public records regarding the state’s “relocation program.” These documents were originally requested in September.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability, a nonprofit which makes public records available to citizens and journalists, said that they made the original request about the public records relating to the flights on September 20. Phone and text logs were also a part of the request.

The lawsuit was filed with less than a month to go until the midterm elections where DeSantis is set to face Democratic Representative Charlie Crist.