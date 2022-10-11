Meghan McCain Attacks Republicans For Supporting Rapper

Meghan McCain has said that many of her fellow conservatives are “pathetic” for showing support to Kanye West, especially in light of his recent antisemitic comments.

Rapper, fashion designer, and former presidential candidate Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, has found support with many GOP supporters over the past few years, and he was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

Last Monday he made the news again after he went to his Yeezy brand fashion show wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter”. This is a slogan used by white supremacists in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since then he has also posted on Instagram and made some comments that led to both backlash and his account being restricted. An Instagram spokesperson said that West’s account had been restricted and content had been deleted over the accusations that he posted antisemitic content.

West then went on Twitter where he posted several controversial antisemitic tweets including that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda,” he tweeted.

As a result of these tweets West was also locked out of his account and the tweets were deleted as they are against the social media platforms policy.

Following his suspension, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted to West “welcome back” on Saturday. On Thursday the verified Twitter account of the House Judiciary GOP also wrote “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

Former The View panelist McCain has responded to the GOP House Judiciary’s tweet by saying that they should take it down.

She also wrote that this is all a reminder that anti-Semitic comments are currently at a higher rate than they have been in decades.