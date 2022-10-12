Liberal Mayor Pleads Guilty to Child P

A former Democratic mayor in Oregon has pled guilty to a single charge of possessing child porn.

On Tuesday, Dennis “Denny” Doyle, 74 — who served as mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, from 2009 until 2021 after he lost his reelection bid to current Mayor Lacey Beaty — appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Portland to plead guilty to possessing digital child pornography between November 2014 and December 2015, while he was still in office. Some of the material contained images of children ages 12 and younger. Some of these children have also been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as “known sexually exploited minors.”

The illegal child porn material was first discovered when an old thumb drive and other personal effects belonging to Doyle were turned into authorities.

Breaking: Dennis Doyle, the former three-term Democrat mayor of Beaverton, Ore. (next to #Portland), has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The children depicted in the abuse material were under 12. https://t.co/7pR7bVafi4 pic.twitter.com/DjlCfqSXGG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 11, 2022

“You know, we make mistakes,” Doyle reportedly stated as he walked out of the courtroom.

Though legal statues indicate that Doyle could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a plea agreement indicates that U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight will likely recommend that Doyle serve just one year and one day, the minimum for a felony in Oregon. The plea agreement also indicates that after his prison term, Doyle may face five years of supervised release and be forced to register as a sex offender. However, Judge Michael W. Mosman has already stated that he is not beholden to any plea agreement when he determines sentencing, which is scheduled for January. Doyle remains free until then. Wight has previously stated that Doyle has “admitted all allegations of the conduct.”

Doyle’s felony conviction comes with many long-term consequences in addition to whatever sentence he is given. Doyle will no longer be able to vote, own a firearm, or hold elected office in the state. He has also been barred from having any contact, either direct or indirect, with anyone under 18 — including his own grandchildren, who are between the ages of 5 and 14 — unless he first receives permission from a pretrial supervision officer.

Doyle is also forbidden from owning any electronic device which connects to the internet — including cell phones, tablets, and computers — without prior approval. He must also submit to regular inspection of his electronic devices.

Though Doyle may not associate with any group which may place him in contact with minors, Doyle has previously been an active member in many local youth organizations. Until recently, he was the vice president of the Westside Timbers Soccer Club, and he was named Citizen of the Year by the Boy Scouts of America in 2008.

Doyle had previously been arrested for drunk driving once, though that case was thrown out. He said that is currently in counseling.

Here is a KPTV clip from when he was first charged in March:

