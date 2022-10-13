Biden Targets Florida Governor DeSantis

The Treasury Department has acknowledged in a letter that they are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant transports. They are also looking into whether the governor has misused funds provided to support the state during COVID-19 to fund the flights.

The Treasury Department’s inspector general’s office has confirmed that they would proceed with the probe imminently and would be looking into Florida’s spending to determine how the state used up the funds provided to them through the American Rescue Plan. This was all written in a letter that was released by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s office.

The letter which was sent to Markey and five other Democratic House Members by Richard K. Delmar, the deputy inspector general outlined how the agency would be reviewing the use of COVID-19-related funds in the state and would be looking into whether there was a connection between the use of the funds and the transportation of immigrants. The agency also noted in its Oct. 7 letter that the use of the funds does not allow for it to be dispersed for migration-related issues.

Last month, DeSantis sent two separate flights to Martha’s Vineyard. In total around 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelan were transported from San Antonio to Massachusetts island. Many Democrats have been critical of the decision of Republican governors to transport migrants to other states. However, DeSantis has maintained that this move was necessary as it highlights the gap left in border security from the migration policies of the Biden administration. Democrats on the other hand have maintained that this was a predatory move that used vulnerable individuals as pawns in a political game. Biden himself said that DeSantis’ flights were “reckless.

Markey requested from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that an investigation be made into DeSantis’ chartered flights last month.