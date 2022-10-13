McConnell Caught Endorsing GOP Traitor

In Alaska GOP Se. Lisa Murkowski received a strong boost in funds from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for her reelection campaign. In the meantime, many of these funds could have gone to Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, who is currently facing a Democrat. Former President Donald Trump actively criticized McConnell for choosing to give 9 million dollars to support Murkowski’s race, even though she is facing another Republican, instead of spending that money on a race that could result in them beating a Democrat opponent.

Kelly Tshibaka, whom Murkowski is facing in Alaska has been endorsed by Donald Trump, much like Masters has. Murkowski was famously one of only seven Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment for the former President. She is also considered one of the more moderate and liberal Republicans to currently hold a seat in the Senate. This in part is because she has so far been supportive of abortion rights.

Anchorage Daily News reported on Thursday that the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican PAC, has been providing funds to help support Murkowski through ads in every medium.

McConnell has actively shown his support for Murkowski and does not support Tshibaka who is considered to be a more rightwing choice.