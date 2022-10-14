National Archives Calls Trump A Liar

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) have said that Trump has been making “false and misleading” claims that other former Presidents mishandled records and documents.

During his recent rally in Nevada, Trump said that many of his predecessors such as former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush all had mishandled documents and even stored them in ways similar to the ones Trump had.

However, the National Archives said that allegations have come out which seek to assert that former Presidents had in their possession Presidential records after leaving the White House which were stored improperly, this is both “false and misleading”.

Trump during his rally said that Obama had transported more than 33 million documents of varying classification levels in 20 truckloads. And that these documents were then stored with no security in Chicago.

George H.W. Bush also stored millions of documents in a Chinese restaurant.

Daniel Dale, a senior reporter for CNN, took to Twitter to point out how “dishonest” the assertions made by Trump were. He noted that Bush had his documents secured in a facility that in the past had been where a restaurant was.

Obama’s and Bush’s archives for their personal library were also not taken from the White House by the individuals themselves.

The National Archives did not exclusively mention Trump in their message. In their message, they also mentioned that any temporary facility used for the storage of these items also had to comply with strict security rules and regulations.

Trump stored thousands of documents in his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving office. Fifteen boxes were taken from the estate by the National Archives. This led to an extensive investigation by the Department of Justice which with the help of the FBI removed hundreds of documents from Trump’s home.