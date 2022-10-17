Ghislaine Breaks Silence on Epstein Death

Ghislaine Maxwell has admitted she thinks her pedophile ex-partner Jeffrey Epstein’s death behind bars three years ago is “profoundly suspicious.”

The locked-up socialite told documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak that she was “totally shocked” when her well-connected ex was found dead in his Manhattan cell in August 2019 — and still has doubts it was suicide.

“The Bureau of Prisons has failed to release the autopsy report, and allegedly none of the cameras were working,” Maxwell, 60, told the filmmaker in excerpts published by the Sun.

“Allegedly, the guards were sleeping,” she added of troubling details that have fueled ongoing conspiracies.

“I think that unexplained death is profoundly suspicious,” she insisted in an interview in which she also recalled her “special friendship” with former President Bill Clinton.

The disgraced socialite — serving 20 years for sex-trafficking young girls for Epstein — stressed that she had no inside information on her one-time boyfriend’s death, which came nearly a year before her arrest.

However, her suspicions are raised in part because of “the history of, and the activities of, the Bureau of Prisons, the lack of transparency and the fact they have many unexplained things that happen within,” Maxwell said.

“So I’m saying he’s one among many,” she said of Epstein, according to other excerpts in the Daily Mail.

“I just find it suspicious,” she stressed again.

The city medical examiner has repeatedly stood behind its decision to rule Epstein’s death a suicide.

However, it has long sparked conspiracies, fueled by a separate autopsy by famed pathologist Michael Baden, who said that “the evidence points toward homicide.”

As Maxwell noted, the guards assigned to watch Epstein had not done their routine 30-minute checks of the prisoner, allegedly sleeping on the job and then falsifying records. The cameras on Epstein’s cell also malfunctioned that night, officials said.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges at the time of his death. Maxwell was later convicted of trafficking young girls for him to have sex with.

Her trial in Manhattan federal court threw into the spotlight many of their famous friends. In the jailhouse interview, Maxwell dished to Barak about her “dear friend” Prince Andrew and bemoaned the end of her “special friendship” with Clinton.

Maxwell said her suspicions were heightened by her own experiences behind bars, especially her time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she met Barak for the first of two interviews for the upcoming Paramount+ documentary.

“I’ve never been lied to so many times … It was a culture of untruth, a culture of disrespect that frankly needs to be brought to light,” she said of her time in Brooklyn.

The worst of it came when she was placed on suicide watch, which she insisted was revenge for her complaints about conditions rather than genuine fears she might follow Epstein by killing herself.

“I do not possess a single suicidal bone in my body,” she insisted, according to the Mail’s excerpts.

“I have never been suicidal. I’ve never contemplated it. I’ve never thought about it. It has never crossed my mind in my entire life.

“And I am very adamant on who I am and I’m very excited and look forward to my appeal,” she insisted.

“So the reason they put me on suicide watch was as a punishment — because I have filed a number of grievances and have made clear that [the authorities] broke the rules and harmed me physically and my ability to defend myself and many other things besides,” she maintained.

She said suicide watch “strips you of any remaining shred of dignity that you have.”

“They have you with no clothes, and they put you in a suicide smock, which has Velcro straps on it. So there’s nothing to protect your modesty,” she told the filmmaker.

“And you were in a room of sub-zero temperatures, so you literally are freezing, with neon lights like you see on TV and in concentration camps.”

Now, the socialite daughter of late, disgraced UK media baron Robert Maxwell finally realizes that “jails are dangerous” and “not safe spaces.”

“Until you’ve been here, you really don’t understand how appalling it is,” she complained.

“I would tell anybody to do everything possible to avoid coming to jail.”

Still, she holds out hope that she has a “very, very, very strong appeal” against her sentence.

“I’m going to wait until post-appeal to evaluate aspects of my life, but I won’t use that word ‘victimhood,’” she said of her constant complaints about her experience.

“Obviously, an experience like this changes you, but I’m some of the same person I was. And so rather than look at what I’ve lost, I’m trying to look at what I’ve gained,” she said.

Original Article: Ghislaine Maxwell: Jeffrey Epstein’s death in jail is ‘profoundly suspicious’ (nypost.com)