Jill Biden was loudly booed at the Eagles vs Cowboys game Sunday night at the Lincoln Financial Field in her home town of Philadelphia (she was born in Jersey and grew up in Philly).

Dr. Jill attended the NFL game Sunday night to promote breast cancer awareness.

Joe Biden’s nurse and handler Jill didn’t get a warm welcome.

The crowd booed Jill Biden during the coin toss.

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Jill Biden gets LOUDLY boo'ed by MASSIVE crowd at Eagles game: "Let's Go Brandon!"



pic.twitter.com/qTr1JSipQA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2022

FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden gets booed. Being an "Eagles fan" didn't save her #DALvsPHI — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 17, 2022

A source inside Lincoln Financial Field has informed me that Jill Biden was just mercilessly booed by Eagles fans when they put her on the screen 😂😂#FlyEaglesFly — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2022

Eagles fans just booed Jill Biden when she appeared on screen at Lincoln Financial Field.



Why did Jill think regular Americans would applaud her when she’s helping Joe destroy the US economy?



🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2022

Jill Biden heavily booed prior to kickoff at the Linc pic.twitter.com/7hU0jsqNFP — John Kozel (@Jmkllco1) October 17, 2022

Jill Biden flipped the coin at the eagles game and the stadium booed her 🤣 🤣 🤣 #GoBirds — 🥨 What Would Jessi Do? 🥨 (@MessiestJessi) October 17, 2022

Video…

The fans at the Eagles game booed Jill Biden when they put her on the Jumbotron tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/MUZHmBV34i — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Edwin07011) October 17, 2022

