Ocasio-Cortez Picks Fight With Who?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over her comments that Ocasio-Cortez was not attending regular town halls.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to say that she has regularly hosted and attended both town halls and community events. She also noted that she has done so without corporate money, while Boebert is “bankrolled by corporate PACs, Big Ag, & Oil,(and) are too scared to hold regular town halls open to all.”

These are only the latest comments on the feud between the two. Boebert recently posted a video of a town hall where a man could be seen yelling at Ocasio-Cortez over the support given to Ukraine.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Boebert said that this was one of the few occasions that Ocasio-Cortez could be seen with her constituents whom she has “sold” “at every turn”.

The two women represent the polar opposite ends of the political scale and are often criticizing each other frequently.

In November Boebert met former President Trump in a red dress with the words “Let’s Go Brandon” on them. This was seen as a jab at Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress which read “Tax the Rich”.

In December Boebert shared a photo of her children with guns, this was openly criticized by Ocasio-Cortez.