Trump Beats Biden In Blue State?

In a New York Times-Siena College poll, former President Trump appears to have the lead over President Biden by 1 point.

When voters were asked which of the two, they would support if the 2024 elections were to take place today, 45 percent said they would support Trump and 44 percent expressed support for Biden.

These results are in line with previous polls that have also shown that Trump would have a lead over Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (l-Vt.) if they were to face one another in the presidential elections.

Other polls appear to lean in favor of Biden, with the Yahoo News-YouGov poll showing a 6-point lead for Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden also expressed that he believed he would defeat Trump again if a rematch was to take place again. In 2020 Biden successfully beat Trump with a record number of votes.

Biden and his administration have often said that the President fully intends to seek reelection. However, an official announcement has not yet been made. Trump has also teased another run in 2024 and has said that he has decided on what to do but has not yet announced his decision.

In the Same New York Times- Siena College Poll Biden’s approval rates also appear to be around 39 percent, despite the high inflation rates. Forty-three percent of voters also appear to have a favorable view of Trump, while 51 percent have an unfavorable one.