Trump Out Of 2024 Race?

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., has said that he does not think former President Donald Trump is going to be the next Republican nominee in 2024.

Ryan, the 2012 GOP vice presidential candidate, made the comments as part of Teneo’s “Insight Series. Ryan is the vice chairman of the company who seeks to provide advice to other CEOs.

Ryan also added that everyone knows Trump will lose, or that he is far more likely to lose than any other presidential candidate on the Republican side. The former congressman also added that Trump has been able to maintain his position only because other Republicans are scared of him as they don’t want him to turn against them and harm their position.

Ryan also said that other prospective GOP candidates would need to delay making their announcement as everyone will be waiting for someone else to make the first move against Trump. This is especially true because they don’t want to be hurt by MAGA supporters.

He added that this will be a dilemma for candidates as they will need to decide between facing the wrath of Trump and being the first ones to sign up donors and supporters.

He also noted that the Republican primary was going to be crowded in 2024 as many are currently favored in the party. Potential candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. However, he has warned that if too many people run then Trump could be left with a lot of support as those who vote against him would have too many options to vote, which will dilute the power of their vote.