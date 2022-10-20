Biden’s Presidency Hurting Democrats

President Biden is viewed by some as a drag down for the Democratic party ahead of the midterm elections. With three weeks until election day, Democrats are scared that Biden’s low approval rates might end up reducing their chances of winning the House and Senate races.

The increased rates of inflation and the fear of an upcoming recession are also harming the Democrat’s chances as many seem to think that Biden has become “the fall guy.” However, some in the party don’t believe that that criticism is entirely true.

One Democratic strategist argued that everything was going to come down to the economy, and currently, everything is more expensive than it had been a year ago. This also affects retirement accounts which are dropping. The gas prices which have for a time also fallen seem to rise once again.

As Biden is the man in charge many will point to him for all of these, whether that is unfair or not.

A New York Times-Siena College poll showed that 49 percent of voters were more likely to support a Republican over a Democrat for Congress. The poll also indicates that the Republicans also have improved their position in the last month. Back then Democrats had a 1-point lead with voters.

This poll has led to many Democrats wondering about the security of their position as well as reconsidering whether Biden is a good option for the 2024 presidential nomination.