U.S. Warplanes Intercept Putin’s Military

Two Air Force warplanes intercepted two Russian bombers who were flying along the international airspace close to Alaska. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD added that the two detected aircraft were two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers that had entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). It is there that they were intercepted by two F-16 fighter jets.

NORAD noted that this is not viewed as a threat or a provocative action.

The Air defense identification zones are airspace zones that are used to control the space for national security purposes. NORAD is responsible for tracking all foreign military aircraft that choose to enter this space. They also have regular monitors of those movements.

Last month, NORAD also spoke of two Russian maritime patrol aircraft that had been detected in the Alaskan and Canadian air defense identification zones.

This incident comes at a time when the tension between America and Russia is at a high. This increased tension has in part been caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An invasion that led to the U.S. actively supporting the Ukrainian government both through humanitarian and military aid. There have also been several sanctions placed on Moscow and Russian oligarchs by the U.S. and its allies.