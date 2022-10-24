Dear Leader Obama Tries to Take Down DeSantis

It should not surprise anyone that former President Barack Obama came out in favor of once Republican now turned Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Charlie Crist, but the former president took a cheap shot at current Republican Governor Ron DeSantis while doing so.

“Hey, Florida, we have a lot of work to do. And it starts with making Charlie Crist your next Governor,” Obama said, adding, “So if you’re ready for a governor who cares about people instead of bullying them, who will fight for voting rights, and a woman’s right to choose, who understands the challenges you’re facing every day, and who will fight for you — vote for Charlie Crist.”

While Obama’s words were a bit of a veiled attack on DeSantis, Crist himself has shown no such restraint, often referring to the current Governor as “DeSatan.”

On the same day as Obama’s likely meaningless endorsement, DeSantis himself picked up numerous endorsements on the same day, including the National Federation of Independent Business Florida PAC, the Florida Trucking Association PAC, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida, and the Florida Home Builders Association.

“It’s wonderful to have these endorsements here today,” DeSantis said. “And I think particularly on this day when we have the state-by-state unemployment numbers put out. Florida’s unemployment rate is now 2.5%.”

Currently, Gov. Ron DeSantis maintains a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist. The two candidates faced off in their only debate Monday at 7 p.m. in Fort Pierce. The debate was originally scheduled weeks ago but was delayed due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.