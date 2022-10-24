Republican Voters Told To Keep Their Ballots

Republican activists who hold the belief that 2020 the presidential election was stolen have devised a plan to reduce “cheating” in the upcoming midterm election.

This plan is based on conspiracy theories that want the Democrats to manipulate election results by promoting fake voters. In their view, Republicans voting early was widely used by Democrats to conduct their plans of widespread voter fraud. This is why they are dissuading Republicans from casting their ballots early. If their plan works, election day is likely going to become hectic with long lines. This could also lead to the entire process being delayed.

This would also push back the date for mailed-in ballots which usually are counted after Election Day has passed.

Noah Paetz, the former election clerk in Cook County, Illinois, has said that if this plan succeeds it will just lead to everything slowing down. He also added that if mail ballots are not handed in before Election Day they would also arrive late which would mean they would be counted after Election Day has passed.

The claims of widespread fraud have no evidence and there is no proof that there were widespread manipulations of the voting machines in 2020. There have also been extensive investigations into this as Trump and his allies disputed that President Joe Biden had won certain states. These claims have also been rejected by many judges, many of whom have evidence of widespread fraud, cheating, or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election. Exhaustive reviews in the states disputed by Trump upheld Democrat Joe Biden’s win, and legal challenges pursued by the former president and his allies were rejected by numerous judges, including ones appointed by Republicans.