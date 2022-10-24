VIDEO: Ocasio-Cortez Taunts Voters By Dancing

A viral clip shows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., dancing while protestors are chanting within a town hall in Queens, NY. The video has been heavily reposted on Twitter where it has gotten the attention of people across the political spectrum.

The incident took place on Wednesday when protestors crashed into Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall in Queens. While they entered the building they were shouting “AOC has got to go.” During the commission, Ocasio-Cortez remained on stage where she appeared to dance to the chants.

Several people in the meeting turned and led the protestors away, after which Ocasio-Cortez continued speaking.

People on social media have seen this action as a display of Ocasio-Cortez “mocking” her constituents.

Chadwick Moore, the Spectator contributing editor tweeted that her mocking behavior is because she has never lived in that district and it was not those who live in the district that put her in power. This also means that she does not have to answer them about anything she does.

Conservative activist Ned Ryun also commented on the situation on Twitter where he likened the French revolution to the “Woke Revolution “which as he said will have the same conclusion with it “consuming its own.”

Johnny Akzam, a former Democratic congressional candidate, said that AOC’s behavior was similar to Pelosi’s and that now “the crown” can be “passed”.

Tim Young, a Washington Times columnist said that Democrats, like AOC, needed to understand they are not above the general public, but rather they are their employees.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously said that protestors should make others uncomfortable, however in this case she refused to speak to them and labeled them rude.

WATCH: