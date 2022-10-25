The Republicans Refusing To Impeach Biden

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Sunday was hesitant to speak about House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik’s (N.Y.) suggestion that if the GOP takes control of the House, they should impeach President Biden.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” co-anchor, Jake Tapper asked Mace whether believed that the President had “committed any impeachable offenses.”

To this, she responded by saying that impeachments have been weaponized but to determine whether impeachment would be relevant in this case they would need to have a proper investigation.

Stefanik only days prior had said that Republicans would try to impeach Biden over the business dealings of Hunter Biden. They also said that another possible impeachable offense came when the White House asked Saudi Arabia to delay its reduction in oil-production.

Stefanik had said that these showed an “abuse of power”.

As many have noted, a delay in the cut on oil production would have helped keep gasoline prices steady ahead of the midterm elections. The White House has maintained that their request was not related to the elections, but rather to the economic instability and energy crisis brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mace has previously spoken about the pressure to impeach Biden that the Republicans are facing if they manage to win Congress. However, she has also been critical of impeachments that do not follow due process. She has also suggested that this was the reason she did not vote to impeach President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

She also added that if Republicans take the Congress, she would hope that more of their attention will be placed on the economy and on dealing with inflation.