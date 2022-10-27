Biden’s Racism Accidentally Spills Out

President Biden has said that the additional legroom cost charged by many airlines was ‘unfair’ to ‘people of color. Biden has said that his administration was going to be looking at ways of eliminating ‘junk fees’ which often made more comfortable seats a lot more expensive. Biden also said that this is ‘unfair’ to ‘people of color.’

Conservatives on Twitter criticized Biden for this statement.

Biden spoke about “junk fees” during a Wednesday speech that discusses possible ways of lowering the costs for families. About these airline fees, he said that those Americans from low-income households, as well as people of color who have to deal with these fees, have to face a harder life.

Many conservatives ridiculed the point that the President was making when he said that airline seats being more expensive was in essence racist.

Former WWE wrestler and Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn Jacobs also sarcastically joined the criticisms with a tweet about how he had always claimed that airline seating was unfair and clearly it is a crucial issue that requires federal intervention.

The Daily Wire’s Frank Fleming also added to the criticism with a tweet that said that things must be looking but for Democrats, if the messaging they have opted for is “airlines charging extra for more legroom hurts minorities”.

Former RNC communications strategist Doug Heye also tweeted out, “Who had Legroom Equity as a Dem closing message on their bingo card?”