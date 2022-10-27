Hillary Caught Spreading Misinformation

Hillary Clinton has been widely promoting the idea that the pending ruling by the Supreme Court on the election law case is part of a Republican plan to “literally steal” the 2024 presidential election.

On Tuesday Clinton, who had previously failed to win the 2016 presidential election against former President Trump, said that right-wing extremists were already scheming and creating a plan that would allow them to steal the upcoming presidential election. She also argued that this is not a secret. She further added that the right-wing-controlled Supreme Court is currently in the perfect position to give state legislatures the power needed to overturn the results of upcoming elections.

Legal experts however seem to disagree with this message, and they are saying that what Clinton is promoting is misinformation regarding the upcoming Supreme Court Case, Moore v. Harper.

Carrie Severino, president of JCN, said that Clinton has been promoting a “disinformation campaign” and that the case that is before the Court does not even relate to the process that allows for presidential electors to be selected.

Severino added that even if that was something the state legislatures could try, they would still not be able to override Congress on election day.

The case, set for oral argument on Dec. 7, comes from the North Carolina General Assembly and relates to a state court’s invalidation of congressional redistricting maps.

North Carolina lawmakers are going to claim that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures the sole authority over federal elections.