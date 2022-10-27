Pelosi Shames American Voters

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was skeptical that “anybody” would choose to vote for the Republicans. These comments came from a recent interview with the New York Times which was released on Monday.

The interviewer had asked Pelosi about the recent “troubling” polling data that have come out regarding the upcoming midterm elections. However, Pelosi did not seem to believe the recent trend that seems to be placing Republicans on the rise. As she said, “Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people.” She also added that the campaigns run by the Republicans were filled with lies.

In a recent interview, Pelosi was also asked to address the recent polls which placed the economy and crime at the forefront of voters’ minds. However, during her MSNBC interview, Pelosi maintained that abortion rights continued to be a top priority for both women and independents. She also said that abortion rights were not a “fading” issue.

The record high inflation rates along with the high gas prices have led to many voters being worried about the economy. In the summer abortion rights became a hot topic as the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade which had previously protected abortion access.

Pelosi has maintained that inflation is not where the fight is at and that inflation is a “global phenomenon.”

During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Pelosi also said that the Democrats would need to place their attention on the “cost of living” and on getting people out there to vote.

When asked about her plan, Pelosi has refused to say whether she would remain as speaker.