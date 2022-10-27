Watergate 2022? This Event Smells Fishy

The campaign office of Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was broken into early Tuesday.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the matter as a “commercial burglary,” noting several items were stolen, but that didn’t stop the Hobbs campaign from blaming the break-in on her opponent, calling it “a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence.”

Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials are victims of threats and intimidation tactics like this. Make no mistake — this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable. https://t.co/NzUkHGHx3W — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) October 27, 2022

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake responded directly to the accusation Wednesday. In response to a question from CNN regarding the break-in, Lake called the reporters “despicable” for amplifying the Hobbs campaign’s accusation at an event honoring first responders, according to The Washington Examiner.

“That is absolutely absurd. It sounds like a Jussie Smollett part two. You’re going to drag the people through something like this?” Lake said. “You’re letting a woman who has been running a terrible campaign direct you to a story like this? You know she is running a bad campaign.”

In surveillance images of the break-in released by the Hobbs campaign, a man can be seen walking the halls of the campaign headquarters in a green shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

Photos released by the @katiehobbs campaign in relation to the break-in at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee's office. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/pVbsVY3ejZ — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) October 27, 2022

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower didn’t identify what items were stolen from the campaign office, according to KPHO/KTVK-TV. The outlet also reported that no suspects have been identified and that law enforcement is reviewing footage from all of the headquarters security cameras.

“I can’t believe she would blame my amazing people, blame me for something like that,” Lake said. ‘I don’t even know where her campaign office is. I’m assuming it’s in a basement somewhere, because that’s where she’s been campaigning. You guys are despicable for falling into that trap.”

“I’m saddened that Hobbs and her camp would try to pin this on us. It’s defamatory and it’s wrong. Her own party is attacking her. She is trying to deflect her abysmal campaign,” Lake added.

Original Article: ‘Jussie Smollett Part Two’: Dem Campaign Office Burglarized As Kari Lake Cries Foul | The Daily Caller