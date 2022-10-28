Trump Ditches Republican Governor

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Florida two days before Election Day. Gov. Ron DeSantis is allegedly not going to be attending the rally.

On Wednesday Trump announced that he would be holding a rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio on Nov. 6. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not mentioned in the announcement and one of Trump’s advisors has said that DeSantis is not expected to attend.

Dome in DeSantis’ circles has been angered by the fact that the governor was not privy to information regarding the rally before the announcement was made. It is also important to note that any event DeSantis holds on the day is unlikely to get enough attention to compete with Trump’s rally. This is quite important as the days leading up to the 2022 midterm elections can be crucial for getting people to vote.

A Republican consultant said that “the Sunday before Election Day “is “totally hijacked”. They also argued that Trump’s event is bound to dominate the entire day. Finally, they said that every Republican would choose to attend a Trump event and the fact that DeSantis won’t be attending is “big”.

An adviser of the former President said that there is no conflict between Trump and DeSantis. This statement came at a time when many are speculating about DeSantis being a potential 2024 candidate for the GOP presidential nomination. The adviser also said that this rally is part of a four-city tour that Trump is holding ahead of the election.

Finally, they added that the event was planned after Trump and Senator Rubio held a private discussion and that the event was meant to boost Republican Senate Candidates.