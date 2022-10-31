DeSantis Greeted With Cheers Where?

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made an appearance during Luke Bryan’s concert in Jacksonville. Bryan visited Jacksonville as part of his “Raised Up Right” tour, which was previously postponed several times because of the effects of Hurricane Ian.

This performance appeared to be much simpler than the one Bryan usually puts on as he simply walked onto the arena stage. The lights were simply on and there was no music playing, instead, Bryan focused on the storm that caused so much havoc across Florida before inviting the governor onto the stage.

As DeSantis appeared the crowd cheered loudly.

DeSantis then started by giving his own little speech where he talked about the hardships that rebuilding from Hurricane Ian has caused people. He also praised his state by saying that they can “rebuild bridges in three days” and noting that that can’t be easily found in other states.

The GOP governor then encouraged everyone to head to the polls and cast their vote. The crowd erupted and chanted “USA”.

DeSantis also praised Bryan for his contributions to the Florida Disaster Fund. To this Bryan responded by saying that he would be giving more and that the proceeds from his show in Estero, Florida would be given to the fund.

Bryan recalled that the show in Estero had to be rescheduled because the venue was used as a shelter, but they would still be doing the show, and everyone who had bought a ticket could attend. All the money from those tickets would be given to the state of Florida.