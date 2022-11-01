Democrats Target Trump Organization

The Trump organization is on trial for criminal tax fraud as prosecutors claim that for a 15-year period they were avoiding paying taxes by providing huge benefits for their top executives, which included apartments and luxury vehicles.

On Monday both the prosecutors and defense lawyers made their opening statement in which they discussed the extent to which the organization could be held accountable for the actions of Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg has pleaded guilty and is one of the key witnesses for the prosecution. In exchange for his cooperation, he will only receive a five-month sentence.

Jeffrey McConney, another Trump Organization executive, senior vice president, and controller was called to explain several financial records, which included both Weisselberg’s payroll, and the leases the company provided for him. His testimony is set to resume on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are alleging that it was McConney who assisted Weisselberg with misreporting his income for taxation purposes and was granted immunity to provide his testimony both before a grand jury and in the criminal trial. So far, he has appeared in front of the grand jury around eight times discussing Trump-related cases.

This tax-fraud case is the only result of the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation into the former President’s activities. However, there are two more cases regarding Trump that New York courts are currently handling.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger in her opening statement has said that the Trump organization should be held liable as it entrusted Weisselberg to handle several financial and managerial affairs for the organization.

The company allegedly also benefitted as it paid Weisselberg and two other executives not only a salary but also perks. They also saved on Christmas bonuses by calling top executives independent contractors.