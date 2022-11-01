GOP’s Strange Message About Pelosi Family

Republicans have been giving mixed messages in response to the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Many Democrats have blasted Republicans for their response.

While many in the GOP, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and former Vice President Mike Pence have been vocal about the attack and have condemned the action, others have not made any comments about it.

Former President Trump for example has not spoken about the incident at all. Democrats have also been critical of some of the political messaging that Republicans have been attaching to the event.

Paul Pelosi was attached early Friday morning while he was in the home that he shares with his wife in San Fransisco. The intruder who entered the house shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before striking him with a hammer.

According to the Speaker’s spokesperson, Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair the skull fracture. He also had severe injuries on his hands and right arm. The man is expected by doctors to make a complete recovery.

McConnell quickly responded to news of the incident saying he felt “horrified and disgusted.”

Pence similarly said that the assault was an “outrage.” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.), who had previously been shot during a congressional baseball practice in 2017, has frequently also spoken up against violence.

Trump, who posted several things on Truth Social, did not post anything mentioning the attack against Paul Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has also not made any statements regarding the attack. However, his spokesman has said that McCarthy talked directly with Pelosi and has checked on her husband’s health and prayed for him to recover.