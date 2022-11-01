Midterm Voters Shocked By Immigration Reality

According to the reports provided by officials in Texas as part of the busing operation more than 12,900 migrants have been taken out of Texas and to other Democrat-run cities. This was also stated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott who is leading this operation which started around six months ago.

According to Abbot, there have been around 8,300 migrants who were taken to Washington, D.C., and 3,500 migrants transported to New York City. There have also been 1,100 migrants approximately who have been taken to Chicago. Abbot has said regarding the busing operation that the removal of the migrants from these communities has provided some relief, especially in smaller border communities that had been overwhelmed and whose resources were strained due to the Biden administration’s open border policies.

Abbott is currently running for re-election in the November 8 midterm election. The transportation operation originally started in April, when as part of his Operation Lone Star program he started taking migrants to sanctuary cities. The program was first put in place last year during a time when border states were struggling to handle the increase in U.S-bound migrants who entered the country through the Mexico border.

The general operation has been well-received by the majority of Texans. A September poll by The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin showed that around 52 percent of respondents supported the operation. In October that same poll showed support for the operation had increased to 54 percent.