Trump Breaks Silence On Pelosi

Former President Trump on Sunday called the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a “terrible thing”. He also used it to highlight his opinion on crime in Democrat-led cities.

In an interview with Americano Media, Trump said that what happened with Pelosi was “a terrible thing.” He also continued to say that the overall situation of what is happening in San Francisco and even Chicago was horrible. He even said it was “worse than Afghanistan.”

He then continued to say that the police needed to be empowered and given “back their dignity” as they are the only ones who can help control violence and solve the problem. He added that currently, the “country is out of control.”

Throughout the weekend Trump had not spoken up regarding the attack on Paul Pelosi after a man entered the San Francisco home of the speaker. Others in the GOP have had mixed messaging regarding the event. However, Democrats, including President Biden have encouraged people from both parties to condemn this sort of political violence which has been on the rise for the past few years.

Early on Friday morning an intruder entered Pelosi’s household and kept shouting “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”. After a small altercation with Paul Pelosi who was trying to stop him from wielding a hammer, the intruder gained control of the weapon and attacked Paul Pelosi. The 82-year-old ended up in the hospital where he had to undergo surgery due to a skull fracture. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaker Pelosi had not been in San Francisco at the time of the incident.