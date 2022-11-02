Border Patrol Finds What At The Border?

According to authorities Border Patrol agents in Texas caught many illegal immigrants in two separate busts. The first bust happened on Friday when the McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) got an anonymous call about suspected immigrants traveling in a vehicle that would pass through Los Ebanos. One of the agents located the vehicle which was being driven by an American citizen. Within it, there have been five illegal immigrants traveling to the U.S. from Central America.

The vehicle was seized following the arrest of all the individuals involved.

Only a few hours later, an MCS camera captured people climbing into a GMC Envoy near Hidalgo, Texas. Once the vehicle stopped near a canal the people tried to escape. However, four migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras were found and captured. In this instance, the driver was not found.

RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez released a statement saying that the continued support of law enforcement agents was necessary for them to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) who are active in the Rio Grande Valley region.

In September there was a large increase in immigrant encounters, especially when compared to previous years. In September 2021, 192,001 migrant encounters were noted, while in 2020 that number drops to 57,674 migrants.

CBP’s reports also showed that out of those arrested in the area on September 20 were known, terrorists.