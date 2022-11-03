Trump Suffers Two Major Court Losses

Both the Supreme Court and a federal judge have ruled against former President Donald Trump.

The request for South Carolina Lindsey Graham to not have to testify before a Georgia grand jury responsible for investigating the attempts for the Georgian 2020 election results to be overturned, was rejected by the Supreme Court. This came only a day after a federal judge chose to dismiss former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ lawsuit which sought for two subpoenas from the January 6 House select committee to become void.

The Supreme Courts’ decision has now allowed Graham to be questioned under oath regarding any possible interference with the election in Georgia. The testimony will be led by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis.

Willis will specifically get to ask Graham about the phone calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following the 2020 election. Raffensperger has alleged that during those calls the senator had encouraged him to consider the possibilities of absentee ballots being thrown out in an attempt to gain ” a more favorable outcome” for Trump.

Graham has claimed that these allegations are “ridiculous”. He has also argued that he should be protected by the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, which states members of Congress are not to be questioned about their legislative duties. This would mean that Graham should not be able to testify to the Fulton County special grand jury.

The Supreme Court has rejected this argument but has noted that Graham can object to certain questions because of that protection.